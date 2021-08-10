University City Farmers Market happening Saturday at 9 a.m.

Charlotteans have until the end of Nov. enjoy the University City Farmers Market at The Shoppes at University Place.

UNIVERSITY, N.C. — Have you ever attended the University City Farmers Market? If not, make sure to get out and enjoy the last few of 2021! This farmers market runs from May through the end of Nov.

The University City Farmers Market can be found along the lake at The Shoppes at University Place. It occurs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is also live music on the lawn starting at 10 o'clock.

Organizers encourage shoppers to access the market by riding the LYNX Light Rail, walking, or biking on the Barton Creek Greenway. There's also free parking at The Shoppes at University Place, located at 8929 JM Keynes Drive.

Their website boasts it is the only farmers market in University City dishing out local produce and food preparation programs for the local community – including farmers, food artisans, and crafters.

The market features anything from cookies to a mobile espresso bar to locally grown and produced farm products. There are also arts and crafts such as a reading circle for children, hand-poured wooden wick candles, and dog treats.

The forecast Saturday is going to feature some rain, but it won't be a complete washout. Rain will be largely scattered to start and eventually clear throughout the afternoon. Have an umbrella just in case!

Otherwise, expect a cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky and a light wind. High temperatures will peak in the mid-70s.