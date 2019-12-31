The Top 10 Charlotte sports moments of 2019

On July 10, 2018, David Tepper was introduced as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers. During his introductory press conference, he first mentioned bringing an MLS team to Charlotte.
Flash forward 17 months, and he delivered. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber officially awarded Charlotte the 30th franchise on December 17, 2019, with Tepper and Mayor Vi Lyles there to celebrate.
"You ready to party?" Tepper asked, telling fans this club would "get it done."
He even jabbed fellow MLS city Atlanta in the process.
"Charlotte is hot. We are the hot city. Screw that other city," Tepper said.
Landing a team wasn't as simple as just wanting one, though. Charlotte City Council and Lyles agreed to set aside $110 million for renovations that will make Bank of America Stadium soccer-friendly, as well as establish a team headquarters at the old Eastland Mall site.
The team, which is yet to be officially named, is expected to hit the field in 2021.