The Top 10 Charlotte sports moments of 2019

Ron Rivera entered his ninth season as Panthers head coach not exactly on the hot seat, but it was probably warm after the team collapsed in the second half of 2018, losing seven of their final eight games.

With the loss of Cam Newton in the preseason and again after two games, Rivera appeared to have found something with backup quarterback Kyle Allen. At the midway point in the season, Rivera's team was 5-3 and in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Then the wheels came off.

A close loss in snowy Green Bay was followed by defensive breakdowns against Atlanta, New Orleans, and Washington, in a four-game span that led to Rivera's dismissal. The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year was fired, with team owner David Tepper saying he wanted to be honest with Rivera, and didn't want to go behind his back in the search for a new head coach.

Tepper said the search for the next head coach would begin immediately and the winning candidate would have "the right mix of old-school discipline and toughness with modern and innovative processes."

"We all must recognize that this is the first step in a process, but we are committed to building and maintaining a championship culture for our team and our fans," said Tepper.

In a farewell press conference, Rivera said his biggest regret was "not winning the Super Bowl." He thanked the Charlotte community for welcoming his family and allowing them to call the Carolinas home. He is expected to become the next head coach of the Washington Redskins, according to multiple reports.