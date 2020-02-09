Charlotte 11-year-old hopes online competition helps bloom his business

Josiah King, and 11-year-old from Charlotte, is representing North Carolina in The World Of Money Youth Online Business Pitch Competition.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At 11 years old, Charlotte's Josiah King is a finalist in The World Of Money Youth Online Business Pitch Competition. The Piedmont Middle School student said when he grows us he wants to be a scientist.

“I'd like to be a botanist, astronomy, geology and I like biology," King said.

The World Of Money Youth Online Business Pitch Competition is sponsored by JP Morgan & Chase Co. The program, Advancing Black Pathways, is an opportunity to empower African American youth to bring their business ideas to the forefront.

This September, King is the only finalist representing North Carolina.

He said his pitch in the competition is to start his own gardening business.

“The business plan was that I could go around helping people improve their gardens, start-up their gardens, and totally just break it down and restart it," King said. “I’m also giving out kits to where they can grow what they needed.”

The top prize in the online competition is $5,000. King said if he won, he’d use the money to also raise awareness of the importance of science.

“I would like to improve the technology we have, improve the knowledge we know and teach people how science is not so boring once you learn how to do it," King said.