CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The most recent report on housing and homelessness shows a 12% increase from the previous year -- because of rising rents which are forcing more families onto the streets.

"I had recently lost my job and the income that I was doing driving Lyft and my son's bracelet business, it just was not enough," Amy Anderson said.

She's in the process of moving into her new home after spending weeks in a hotel. Anderson's story is not what you might expect.

She's college-educated with a history of earning $15 to $18 an hour -- which is barely enough to meet the rising rents in Charlotte. It didn't take long before Anderson was evicted.

"My heart races, it's anxiety, my mind just goes back to other times when I have experienced being displaced from my home and it literally turns from a mental phenomenon into physical," she told WCNC.

"A Way Home" helped Anderson through her eviction. The organization provides temporary rental subsidies and support to families who are experiencing homelessness.

"Trying to make ends meet is a challenge even if you are working and making the best decisions possible in the budget that you have," explained Judy Seldin-Cohen, who is the board chair of "A Way Home".

Supported by a $20 million-dollar endowment, the program finds that 3 out of 4 families who receive help successfully transition to permanent homes.

"It costs us about $11,000 per family over 2 years," Seldin-Cohen said. "Shelter costs double that."

Anderson worries about the impact on her children.

"This could of have been something that he was doing just to have extra spending money and unfortunately it pays the bills," she said about her son's bracelet business.

Research shows the stress of an eviction lasts for years.

In January, a Georgia-Tech football recruit committed suicide – under the pressure of living out of a car and hotel. That story hit Anderson hard.

"I then, had to not only with my own mental health and having to keep myself in check, but also kept my children in check to make sure they, are ok," Anderson remembers.

Anderson says it can take just one health diagnosis, domestic issue, job loss or accident to create a personal housing crisis.

"You may have things going very well in your life," she said. "But just know that any given day things can totally change."

