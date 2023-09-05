An inside look at Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville

At Discovery Place Kids, kids can be a firefighter, a chef or an explorer -- even a NASCAR driver.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Downtown Huntersville is home to a very popular destination for kids of all ages, from infants to elementary and middle school age and up. Discovery Place Kids, located at 105 Gilead Road, operates on the theme of “I can!”

This very unique addition to Huntersville was designed to serve children and their parents or caregivers. Kids explore their world, discover how to get along with others, test their skills and muscles, try out new ideas and develop confidence.

When you first walk through the door, there’s an area specifically designed for younger kids. It’s complete with a fenced in area, special padding, a water exhibit and more fun and exciting things to explore.

Beyond that, in the middle of the museum, there’s a special section for story time with the kids and a performance area for some very innovative and fun puppet shows.

Another fun spot is an area that’s called “I Can Create.” Here, all the kids can do guided crafts or just explore their creativity. Also, there’s a door in that leads outside to a garden and sandbox.

At Discovery Place Kids, kids can be a firefighter, a chef or an explorer -- even a NASCAR driver. They can visit a farm or run a grocery store, or shop at that grocery store. People come from all across the Carolinas to visit.

