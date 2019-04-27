CHARLOTTE, N.C. — "We were married for five years, and at 30 years old we were ready to start a family."

Like many others, Loren and Mike Bassett wanted to have kids. The couple had troubles conceiving.

"We realized we just needed a little bit of help, and so we came to The Women's Institute at Atrium Health," Loren said.

Dr. Michelle Matthews, the director at the women's institute with Atrium Health, was there to walk them through the journey of in vitro fertilization.

"We did six IUI's, and we did get pregnant, but sadly it ended in a miscarriage at 16 weeks."

Mike and Loren were pregnant with twin baby girls at the time. A heartbeat wasn't detected in either baby.

That's a pain unfortunately many couples endure.

"Many struggle with infertility," Dr. Matthews told NBC Charlotte. "About one in five [have trouble], so it's a lot more common than what many people understand, and I am hoping that Loren and Mike's story show that we are really working hard to build families, but also do it in a safe way."

For Mike and Loren, IVF did work.

One year to the day after losing their twin girls, their baby girl was born -- a miracle to them.

