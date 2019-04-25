CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Roaring Riot was founded almost five years ago as a way to unite Carolina Panthers fans from all over the world.

Zack Luttrell, the founder of the Roaring Riot, said as a native Charlottean he wanted to do everything he could to strengthen the Panthers fan base.

"I lived outside of Charlotte up in Philadelphia for about three years and I had to spend those years watching the Panthers alone and it wasn’t very exciting to watch the Panthers alone in Philly," Luttrell said. "So I wanted to give other Panthers fans the opportunity to find other fans in their area to enjoy the team with one Sundays."

Luttrell said he never could have imagined his fan club would reach as many people as it has.

"We have over 7,000 members worldwide who are just a big community of Panthers fans that get together to enjoy their favorite teams here in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium and all away games," Luttrell said.

The Roaring Riot has been making a lot of noise both inside and outside the stadium ever since they began tailgating almost 10 years ago; before the 'Roaring Riot' was even a concept.

"We have a great relationship with the team I think they're excited to see the unity that we're bringing together, the cohesion," Luttrell said. "I know that they can hear us when we're at the away games, the players can. The front office can they’ve told us that much. And all of the fans at home that can't make it to the games, they tell us that they can hear us on the broadcast too."

While Luttrell said he hopes every member of the Roaring Riot family has a lot of fun on games days, he also wants to stress the importance of giving back to the community.

After his first few tailgates with some of his buddies, he would charge a small fee to help cover the expenses of the tailgate.

"Any money we had leftover we just felt like we were fortunate to have a good group of friends to come together on Sundays and cheer for our favorite team and to be able to provide a top-notch tailgate so we didn’t think it was right to keep any money left over," Luttrell said.

So Luttrell began donating the excess money to local charities around Charlotte. At first, it was just a few hundreds of dollars, now Luttrell and the Roaring Riot have raised more than $85,000. Their event is aptly named: Tailgate with a purpose.

"So it’s a lot more significant than it was 10 years ago but we still have the same philosophy that we feel like we’re lucky to do what we do. And if we can help other people while we’re coming together just to tailgate for the Panthers then let's do it," Luttrell said.

Now that the Roaring Riot are fortunate enough to rake in a lot of money from donations and membership fees, Luttrell decided to form a non-profit, The Roaring Riot Foundation.

Its mission is to create memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fellow fans in need.

Their first mission? Chancellor Lee Adams.

Chancellor's father, Rae Carruth, was released from prison back in October after serving almost two decades for conspiring to murder his then-pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Chancellor Lee Adams survived the attack after an emergency cesarean delivery.

RELATED: Carolina Panthers welcomed Chancellor Lee and Saundra Adams

RELATED: Former Panther Rae Carruth released from prison

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Rae Carruth released from prison, is a free man

"I think most Panther fans will agree that the Rae Carruth tragedy is the darkest time in Panthers history. And for me personally, I never really wanted to face it or talk much about it until recently when I listened to Scott Fowler's Carruth podcast. And it really opened my eyes to the light that actually came from the dark situation and that’s with Mrs. Adams and Chancellor Lee," Luttrell said.

Just a week after Rae Carruth was released from prison, the Carolina Panthers welcomed Chancellor and his grandmother, Saundra Adams, onto the field before the Panthers squared off against the Baltimore Ravens.

And Luttrell just knew he had to do more for Chancellor and his grandmother.

"I was just really drawn to how beautiful a people they are, the strength, the courage, the grace that they possess and the positivity that they brought out of such a dark situation

The Roaring Riot Foundation is now raising funds to help Chancellor and his grandmother fly to London to watch the Panthers play against the Bucs.

"They're ecstatic to go to London," Luttrell said. "Their passports are all ready and we’re going to build out a nice experience for them that mixes in the sights of London, Roaring Riot events and of course going to the Panthers vs Bucs [game.]

Luttrell said it was important for him to shine a light on 'one of the darkest times in Panthers history.'

"We felt like it was time to bring them into the Roaring Riot community and just embrace them and make them feel welcomed on game days," Luttrell said.

Luttrell said the Roaring Riot are already planning Chancellor's trip to London, which includes a full tour of the city -- as well as an epic tailgate the morning before the big game.

"We use the phrase change the culture quite a bit and that can mean a bunch of different things we want to strengthen the Panthers fan base but we also want to be different from the unruly fanbases that you might hear in the NFL," Luttrell said.

From right now until May 10th we, the Roaring Riot, will match donations to the Roaring Riot Foundation up to $5,000. That means when you toss in $10, they'll toss in another $10. When you donate $50, they'll donate $50. You get the idea. All the way until they've raised $10,000.



Read more about the Roaring Riot Foundation here.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM