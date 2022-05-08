Yelp names two Charlotte-area coffee shops among the top in the US

Enderly Coffee in Charlotte and Burr & Berry Coffee in Indian Land, SC both made the list.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two Charlotte-area coffee roasters are being recognized among the nation's top coffee shops.

Yelp named Charlotte's Enderly Coffee in its list of the top coffee shops in the US, placing it at number 23. In addition, Yelp ranked Indian Land, South Carolina coffee shop Burr & Berry Coffee at number 69 on the list.

Earlier this year, Enderly Coffee found itself on the shelves at 37 local Walmart stores from Boone, North Carolina, to Cheraw, South Carolina.

Owner Tony Santoro said thanks to a campaign by Walmart to put 85 local coffee roasters on its aisles in regions across the country, bags of Enderly Coffee Company’s products can now be found on store shelves.

“For a small, local business like ours, the opportunity to A. put it on their shelves but B. to grow with the company, it’s a pretty big deal,” Santoro said.

Santoro said he and his wife started Enderly Coffee Company in 2012. They were teachers in Charlotte at the time and roasting coffee was Santoro’s hobby in his backyard.

He decided to take a leap of faith to pursue his hobby, and he and his wife have been building the coffee brand in the Queen City over the last decade.

The company opened its café on Tuckaseegee Road in the Enderly Park neighborhood, where the business’ name comes from, in 2018.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.