Have you seen the pink robots in Uptown? What's next for Charlotte Center City

A Canadian company first tested them out in April 2022. Now, they're going beyond Plaza Midwood.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's new life for the tiny pink robots that were originally part of a pilot delivery program in Plaza Midwood with Undercurrent Coffee.

Lately, they've been scooting around Uptown. WCNC Charlotte reporter Lexi Wilson learned they're part of a brand new project.

Over the last few months, the robots have been making deliveries in Plaza Midwood. Tiny Mile, a Canadian company, launched the pilot program with the coffee shop. The robots are guided by a camera to deliver food and drinks within a one-mile radius of the shop.

The pilot program was a success. But now, the little robots are expanding beyond Plaza Midwood.

“We had absolutely no idea what it was," said Uptown resident Masyn Richardson after he saw the robots roaming around.

WCNC Charlotte learned free delivery with Tiny Mile is now coming to the Center City area. The company promises you'll be able to send gifts to friends or family, documents to colleagues, and even deliver local goods.

“I would be very worried for Uber Eats and DoorDash," Richardson said.

But of course, artificial intelligence can only do so much.

“Robots can replace some jobs, but not all jobs," said John Gnuschke, an economist and professor at the University of Memphis.

While some people have concerns about robots taking jobs, experts say the job market is always evolving and automation is part of the changes coming with it.

“Employees need to be alert to the fact that they also have to innovate,” Gnuschke said.

Part of that innovation means including robots and other artificially intelligent in workspaces.

“I guess I’m kind of scared of it, but at the same time, it’s an evolving generation," one Charlotte resident said.

Richardson, the Uptown resident, had a more enthusiastic outlook.

“I think the way that technology is shaping Charlotte is pretty exciting," Richardson said.

Tiny Mile says the program in Charlotte Center City will launch starting in September. If you spot one now, it's because the company testing out the area and improving technology.

Delivery is free through businesses that sponsor the robots, according to Tiny Mile.