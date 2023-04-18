NC rescue organization helping dog in foster care for over 700 days find her forever home

FCRR is a foster-based rescue, meaning they don't have a facility.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Finding the “right fit” can be an insurmountable hurdle for animals searching for their forever home. Thankfully there are organizations and individuals that care so much about these cases.

One of those organizations is Fighting Chance Ranch & Rescue, a Charlotte-area 501(c)3 non-profit animal rescue, whose mission is to rescue and rehabilitate animals that have been abused, neglected or otherwise mistreated. While their foster and adoption efforts are focused on dogs, they also provide sanctuary care for a variety of farm animals.

FCRR is a foster-based rescue, meaning they don't have a facility. The animals in their care are placed in approved foster homes in the Charlotte area and cared for by our foster families until they are adopted.

FCRR does not have any employees. In addition to their full-time jobs, the organization is operated by a volunteer group who share a passion for helping dogs and other animals in need.

One of those special dogs is Peaches. She was rescued from one of the worst cases of animal cruelty in this area. As a ten-month-old puppy, she was found with a collar, literally growing into the skin around her neck---horribly infected, requiring multiple surgeries. In addition, she required surgical procedures on both legs.

Because of the dedication of the many volunteers from FCRR Peaches is 100% recovered. The issue: she’s been in Foster Care for almost 700 days. This sweet dog needs to be adopted into a home where she will be the only pet.

Peaches is fine on a leash, in public situations, and with other dogs around. She's a very sweet, happy, and affectionate dog who is full of life. All she needs is that one person or family willing to offer her a forever home.

Peaches' time in foster care has been most of her life, but the rest should be with a devoted adopter. The reward will be a lifetime of cuddles and companionship.

Fighting Chance Rescue and Ranch is the non-profit organization that saved Peaches. If you're interested in adopting Peaches, go to their website www.fightingchanceandrescue.com for all the information.