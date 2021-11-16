Panthers help clean up Harding University High campus

Team owner David Tepper and several Panthers players were on hand to help clean up the school's campus as a series of ongoing community outreach.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and several key players were at Harding University High School in West Charlotte Tuesday to refresh the school's campus.

Players led landscaping and painting projects in the quad with the goal of giving students an emotional uplift. Players will also clean up and beautify the rose courtyard, one of the main gathering spots for Harding students.

This project is one of the first in-person community activities the Panthers have engaged in since the beginning of the pandemic.

“In September, the Harding family was devastated by the unexpected passing of their respected and popular principal Dr. Eric Ward,” said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. “In the midst of a difficult time, our team wanted to do something that would provide an emotional uplift for students and create a few touchpoints of joy during their daily school schedule. We’re thrilled that many of our players have chosen to participate in this effort and play a small part in contributing to something that all the students at Harding can enjoy.”

