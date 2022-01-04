LIST: Restaurants participating in Queen's Feast in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen's Feast, which is what Charlotte calls its restaurant week, is back and better than ever.
The event, which runs from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, includes 70 of the best restaurants from eight counties in and around the Charlotte area.
Guests will receive three-course dinners for a special, prix fixe price ($30, $35, $40 or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.)
Reservations are recommended.
- Belmont / Gaston County
- Concord / Cabarrus County
- Dilworth (Charlotte)
- Eastover / Myers Park (Charlotte)
- Elizabeth (Charlotte)
- Fort Mill / Rock Hill / York County
- Hickory / Catawba County
- Huntersville / North Mecklenburg County
- Indian Land / Lancaster County
- Midtown (Charlotte)
- Montford Park / Park Road (Charlotte)
- Plaza Midwood (Charlotte)
- South End (Charlotte)
- South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Pineville
- SouthPark / Foxcroft (Charlotte)
- Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley
- Locust / Stanly County
- Statesville / Iredell County
- University (Charlotte)
- Uptown Charlotte
- Church & Union
- Aria Tuscan Grill
- BLT Steak
- Bernardin's at Ratcliffe
- Brazz Carvery & Steakhouse
- The Capital Grille
- Deluxe, The Fun Art of Dining
- Estampa Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Fahrenheit
- Forchetta Italian Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- La Belle Helene
- Mizu
- Red Salt by David Burke
- Ruth's Chris Steak House - Uptown
- Sea Level NC
- Tupelo Honey
RELATED: Some North Carolina restaurants require proof of vaccination while others won't implement verification
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.