Greg Olsen's son TJ rings the bell after getting a new heart

TJ's eyes were set on the milestone since he was admitted into the ICU.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says his son, TJ, has now hit a major milestone in his heart health journey.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Olsen showed a video of TJ ringing a bell at Levine Children's hospital in Charlotte, marking an important day TJ has looked forward to since his admission to the intensive care unit.

Since the day TJ was admitted into the ICU we talked about the day we could “ring the bell”.



Today was that day! We are finally whole again and we couldn’t be more thankful!



Thank you all for the amazing support and prayers!#playfortj pic.twitter.com/8bi5Tmh1Of — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 16, 2021

TJ was born with congenital heart disease, and for the first eight years of his life has lived with a modified heart. In May 2021, Greg Olsen shared TJ's heart was nearing its end, and that a heart transplant would be necessary. A donor match was found in mere days, and TJ soon went under the knife. The surgery was successful, and a long road to recovery began for the brave 8-year-old.