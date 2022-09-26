Therapeutic horseback riding organization will be at Truist Field Tuesday night

Kids Rein, A 501c3 non-profit, has been giving back to the Charlotte-area community for almost two decades.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner.

"The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights Community Relations, said. "Every Charlotte Knights home game is a great place to educate fans and expand knowledge about your organization to the Charlotte community and beyond."

Kids Rein, A 501c3 non-profit, has been giving back to the Charlotte-area community for almost two decades. The organization, founded by Teressa Tucker, offers therapeutic horseback riding for children with disabilities, veterans, police officers, and first responders recovering from injuries and PTSD at no cost to the individual.

"The Charlotte Knights have always been very active giving back to the community in many different ways," Tucker said. "And to be honest, since my dad was a professional pitcher and a big baseball fan, there's always a special place in my heart for the game."

Kids Rein is run entirely on donations. The horses used in the program are rehabilitated rescue horses certified by PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International). Trainers are certified by the same organization. The rest of the staff is made up entirely of volunteers.

"What's nice about Kids Rein is that everyone wins," Tucker said. "The riders win because they get the equine therapy they need. Volunteers win because they either enjoy working with the kids, horses and/or being outdoors, and they feel good about it."

