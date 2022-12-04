YouDay: A proverb about rice

Don't get too hungry, but Coach LaMonte says this is a thought to chew on.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a Chinese proverb that says "Talk does not cook rice".

What this means is talk without action gets nothing done. Moving forward, let's make it a priority to do what we say. If you think it, and speak it, but bring no action to the place of manifesting it, you are merely misusing the power of mind and have secretly conspired against your spirit to convince you that you are all talk and no action.

No more. Today let your mind and words create a blueprint that will foster a new life, the life you have desire to live.

Make it a new personal law that when you hear you, you will believe you, and what you believe will always find a way to simply get done.

