YouDay: The opposite of faith isn't doubt

In this YouDay moment, Coach LaMonte asks the question: What is the opposite of faith? It may not be what you think it is.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Life is full of opposites: The opposite of up is down, light is darkness, open is closed. But what is the opposite of faith?

If you thought fear or doubt, good answer, but you're incorrect.

Faith has no opposite. Faith is the unwavering belief that whatsoever you believe is true. Therefore, whatever you fear or doubt only exists because it is fueled by faith because you believe you fear or doubt it. In essence, faith is the foundation of the things in life you fear or doubt.

To change this, simply change your belief in the things you fear or doubt and disempower it, but simply find a way to empower you while facing it. Just because you fear or doubt it doesn't mean you have to accept it. Challenge it.

-Coach LaMonte

