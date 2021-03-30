YouDay: Finding the secret to your success

Coach LaMonte looks at the story of Socrates for answers on finding success in your life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When was the last time you had an encounter that shifted your life forward? We all have had those "aha" moments where we were awakened with an idea or even a stretching that caused us to see life differently. What I loved about this story was the mental decision of this young man to seek out wisdom. That is where it begins! It begins in the mind and it shifts the trajectory of our lives.

Socrates knew the secret to success. He listened to the young man’s question. His answer was "meet me". Sometimes when we need to find our answer, we can not remain in the place where we are. We have to move towards our answer because success is constantly moving us towards its dimension. The next morning Socrates asked the young man to walk with him towards the river, an indication of movement! As they walked into the river the water got up to their neck, an indication of sacrifice. To the young man’s surprise, Socrates dunked him into the water, an indication of trust.

The young man struggled to get out of the water, but Socrates kept him there until the young man panicked. Socrates pulled his head out of the water. The young man gasps and took a deep breath. Socrates asked, ‘What did you want the most when your head was in the water?” The young man replied, “Air.” Socrates said, “That is the secret to success: when you want something as bad as you wanted the air”.

So what are you pursuing and how bad do you want it?

-Coach LaMonte