YouDay: The power of overcoming

Coach LaMonte shares a message straight from his heart on the power of winning and overcoming.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We are truly more than overcomers but we must acknowledge that we are overcomers.

We must lift up those who can not lift up themselves and love those who can not find the strength to love themselves.

It is time for community to join hands with community. It's time to forgive the wrongs done against us. America we can be stronger than what we have been. We can rise above this hatred and unite as one.

We can not solve a problem if we are the problem. In the days ahead we will return to a sense of some sort of normality, but let us not forget those in our nation who have lost their lives and the families left behind.

I believe our voices can become louder than a bullet.