Mecklenburg Investment Company laid the groundwork for Black businesses in Charlotte

The Mecklenburg Investment Company building opened in 1922, bringing a number of Black doctors, attorneys and business owners to Charlotte, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Throughout February, WCNC Charlotte is celebrating Black History Month by honoring historical people and places in Charlotte and the Carolinas.

The Mecklenburg Investment Company building was built in 1922 and once served as an anchor for Black-owned businesses, professional offices, as well as civic and fraternal organizations. Prominent businessman Thaddeus Tate was among the founders of the company.

Mecklenburg Investment Company brought a number of Black doctors, dentists, lawyers and other professionals to the three-story building in the historic Brooklyn community.

The MIC building is still standing to this today.