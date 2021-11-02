Gastonia businesses are staying afloat despite pandemic hurdles

This pandemic, Black-owned businesses have suffered at a disproportionate rate but a few are still surviving off of faith alone.

“I call it sweet connections because I want people to connect over sweets," Xcite owner, Chlarissa Harrison

But it’s not the only Gastonia business Chlarissa Harrison has up her sleeve.

“We have a gaming truck that has 7 TVs, it goes to your house, play video games, do tailgating parties etc," Harrison said.

Xcite Mobile Gaming is also designed for teen girls.

“Makeup, nails all the girly girly stuff you can imagine," Harrison said.

In the midst of the pandemic, she says business has been steady. But sales have dropped big time.

“We only allow 10 people on the truck at a time when usually we would have 30," Harrison said.

She’s not alone.

According to a recent report from the American City Business Journal, 41 percent of Black-owned businesses had to close their doors in 2020.

According to the report -less than 20 percent of white-owned businesses were forced to close.

“With the pandemic, businesses are struggling left and right," Harrison said.

One of the factors is having business locations in disadvantaged or underfunded areas.

On the flip side, Smith Soulfood Bistro opened up in the middle of this pandemic despite the odds.

“Of course a soul food restaurant you have to have fried chicken but chitlins is our number one seller," Smith Soulfood Bistro owner Cheryl Littlejohn said.

The soul food restaurant in Gastonia opened less than a month ago on Jan. 15.

Owner Cheryl Littlejohn says a leap of faith is what’s been keeping her doors open.

“Even without some resources let me tell you this we are thriving during the pandemic," Littlejohn said.

She credits being the only Black-owned soul food stop in Gastonia.

She also has an six-month mentorship program to help her workers.

“Helping people develop a trade just to get people on their feet," Littlejohn said.

Black business owners finding creative ways to survive and thrive in the pandemic, despite all the hurdles.