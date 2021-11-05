Salvation Army kicks off holiday Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign has been a holiday staple for more than 125 years, collecting funds for year-round programs serving those in need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Salvation Army is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday, Nov. 19, signaling the start of the holiday season.

Dozens of bell ringers will be around the Charlotte area over the next month. The Red Kettle Campaign has been a holiday staple in the U.S. for more than 125 years. Funds collected by the campaign are used to provide year-round services to families experiencing homelessness, out-of-school programs for kids and more.

This year, The Salvation Army is making it even easier to donate with digital giving at kettle locations. Donors can make contributions through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or Paypal. Donations can also be made online by clicking this link.

Belk has partnered with The Salvation Army by offering red kettles at all Charlotte locations, a toy drive collection and an option to donate at the register during checkout. Click here to learn more about volunteer options with The Salvation Army.

While the red kettles are collecting donations for those less fortunate, more than a dozen local organizations are teaming up with the Charlotte Rescue Mission to get Thanksgiving meals to families next week.

Charlotte Rescue Mission has partnered with 14 organizations to help serve 5,000 families in need a Thanksgiving feast. More than 500 donors are bringing in boxes of food Friday and Saturday ahead of next week's event.

