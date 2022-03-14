Larry Sprinkle celebrates Pi Day

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop's “Pie it Forward" program supports nonprofit organizations in Charlotte and Huntersville.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — There is a pie shop in Huntersville that is continuing to give back to the community as they mark their first anniversary in business.

WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle visited Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop to coincide with Pi Day.

“We do the large pies. We do the small pies. We do the bite-size pies, and we do the cookies," Gabby Sillyman, who co-owns the shop with her sister, said. "We bake all of that here from scratch.”

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 since its numeric abbreviation, 3/14, is similar to the Greek letter Pi "π." The symbol is used in mathematics to represent a constant ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter which is approximately 3.14.

Sillyman opened the franchise location with her sister after they moved to North Carolina from Tennessee.

From their store in Charlotte's northern suburb, they also run “Pie it Forward," a program making a difference in their community.

“We team up with local nonprofits in the Huntersville and Charlotte area. They get to pick a special pie that we don’t usually feature," Sillyman explained. "Then we give sales back to them."

They're open six days a week with multiple daily offerings.

“We make nine daily flavors," Sillyman told Larry Sprinkle. "We do a seasonal [flavor] every six weeks."

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is located inside Birkdale Village in Huntersville.