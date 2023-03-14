Honeywell names new CEO

Vimal Kapur is set to succeed Darius Adamczyk on June 1, 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Honeywell announced Vimal Kapur - current president and chief operating officer - will succeed Darius Adamczyk as chief executive officer this summer in an announcement shared Tuesday.

Kapur was named president and COO last July and has been with the company for over 34 years.

"It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to serve as CEO of Honeywell under Darius' leadership and the leadership of our world-class board of directors," Kapur said. "I have had the privilege to work in a variety of businesses and functions over my three decades with Honeywell."

Prior to his role as COO, Vimal served as president and CEO of PMT (Performance Materials and Technologies), and before that, he was President and CEO of Building Technologies at Honeywell.

Adamczyk became CEO in 2017 and charman in 2018. He will transition out of this role and will serve as executive chairman of Honeywell.

"Vimal is absolutely the right person to lead our company to the next level of growth and stellar performance," Adamczyk said. "Vimal brings 34 years of deep knowledge about our businesses, end markets, and customer needs. His ability to drive our key sustainability and digitalization strategic initiatives, along with his advancement of our world-class operating system – Honeywell Accelerator – throughout the organization, gives him an outstanding platform to drive continued outperformance for our shareowners. Honeywell's next operational evolution, under Vimal's leadership, will be the incorporation of Accelerator and standardization of global business models to enable maximal performance in each business segment."