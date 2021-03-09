New Black-owned roller rink opens near NoDa

This is the city's first outdoor skating rink, which is also a Black-owned female-led business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's some exciting news for roller skating enthusiasts in the Charlotte area.

A new roller rink is opening up here in the Queen City: Rollin' Charlotte Skating Rink and Lounge.

The skating rink combines the nostalgic love of family skating with the millennial vibes of an after-hours lounge experience, outdoors.

The doors opened up for the first time this weekend, but WCNC Charlotte got a sneak peek before the wheels hit the rink.

This is the city's first outdoor skating rink, which is also a Black-owned, female-led business.

"We're gonna have a DJ, food trucks, a lounge area, and games," Kendria Holmes, founder of Rollin' CLT Rink & Lounge, said about the grand opening this weekend. "Skating is a big thing in Charlotte."

The owners said they plan to add an indoor portion next year.

The rink is off of Atando Avenue near the NoDa area of Charlotte.

Rollin' CLT has some themed skate days coming up this weekend, and you can see more on its website at rollinclt.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts