More than half of all Americans carry credit card debt. Here's how to manage your balance better

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alarming 53% of Americans are carrying credit card debt right now, with an average balance of about $5,000 dollars. But there is good news to report in that number: fewer people are piling on more debt, even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That being said, the debt can still really eat away at one's financial health: recent studies show 37% of Americans have less than $1,000 in their emergency savings, and 13% have no emergency savings at all. Credit card debt can be both good and bad; credit cards help build credit, but the downside of not paying it off is high-interest rates.

“We are also seeing a rise in the 'buy now pay later' trend," said Ted Rossman with Bankrate.com. Experts with Bankrate study all sorts of financial trends, including debt trends.

“0% balance transfer cards had gone away a bit, but they are making a comeback,” he said.

With good credit you can get a personal bank loan to consolidate debt and pay about 5% interest, which is less than usual; the average credit card interest rates are around 16.2%. You can get a zero-interest card but read the terms carefully. If you don’t pay it off in time, a large interest rate kicks in.

“You just need to be disciplined about this,” added Rossman.

The keyword: discipline. It’s fun racking up the debt, but it’s much worse trying to get rid of it. It’s painful and takes a long time. You do have options, just figure out how much and how long first.

