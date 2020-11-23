DES emails outline 'unacceptable' number of calls that only reached busy message

Internal documents also show after Gov. Roy Cooper removed the head of the Division of Employment Security, Lockhart Taylor took a $26,000 pay cut.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Leading up to the removal of the head of North Carolina's unemployment agency in May, newly-obtained emails show the state received hundreds of thousands of calls some days about jobless benefits.

Internal documents reveal "an unacceptable" number reached recordings telling people to call back later, while half of all calls ended up transferred to a Division of Employment Security call center that employed just 100 agents.

An internal email identified more than 294,000 calls that received a busy message on May 18 alone.

"The real bottleneck is when humans need to be involved in the process," a draft DES action planned conceded in May.

That plan, still evolving at the time of Assistant Secretary Lockhart Taylor's removal, placed an emphasis on increased training, more credentialed staff, improved customer service, and a special queue for calls five weeks and older to be "handled with urgency."

"At present, two call centers are providing agents to respond by phone to claimant and employer requests for assistance and information," the draft said. "A contract call center operated by a commercial provider, Maximus, has a staff of 1800 agents available at varying levels throughout a twelve-hour day Monday-Friday as well as hours on Saturday and Sunday. DES operates a call center with a staff of approximately 100 agents available at varying levels throughout a twelve-hour day. At present, high daily call rates ranging from 40,000 to over 200,000 calls (consisting of multiple calls from a smaller number of callers) are resulting in an unacceptable number of calls reaching only a message directing the caller to call back later, a busy signal in effect. As of now, all initial calls are routed to the Maximus call center. Of the calls reaching a Maximus agent, currently over 50% end up being transferred to the DES call center for an effective response to the caller's request. Of these transfers to DES, only a small portion reach an agent for issue resolution."

Federal data previously revealed North Carolina was among the worst in the country for getting critical benefits to the unemployed in a timely manner. WCNC's reporting also found only one out of every seven DES employees were qualified to fix complicated claims.

Following Taylor's removal, WCNC Charlotte requested public records from DES. It took the agency almost six months to provide those records.