Development company acquires 124 acres in Gastonia to be turned into single-family homes

Walton Global has acquired 124 acres near Union New Hope Road to develop a single-family housing community.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — Real estate investment company Walton Global has acquired 124 acres of land in Gastonia, known as the Tucker property, to develop a single-family housing community.

The property is located north of Union New Hope Road, providing future residents convenient access to the Interstate 85, as well as I-485. Walton Global said the development will be a short drive to Belmont and about 30 minutes to Uptown Charlotte.

This land acquisition comes at a time when solutions are being sought to provide more affordable housing in North Carolina.

"The Tucker property is an opportune parcel given the growing housing demand in this area across first-time buyers and move-up buyers,” said Barry Dluzen, executive vice president of Walton Global. “With the abundance of resources in the surrounding area, we believe Tucker will serve a thriving residential community for years to come once its developed.”

The Tucker property is the eighth asset Walton Global has in North Carolina and their third property in Gaston County. The company is continuing to search for opportunities for land acquisition throughout North Carolina.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts