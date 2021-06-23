Seeking Solutions: Nonprofit helps homeless women get transitional housing

Gracious Hands has helped 270 homeless women and their children find permanent housing since 2015.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Seeking solutions to homelessness can take many forms, including transitional housing, which helps people move from homelessness to permanent housing.

A Charlotte program called Gracious Hands only charges residents $50 a week. They opened their doors in 2015 and have helped 270 homeless women and their children find a home.

"This ain't just transitional housing, this like being at home... this is really like being at home," past resident Tasha Kilgore said.

In October, Tasha and her daughter Sa-Raya came to Gracious Hands with nothing but each other. Tasha Kilgore had just gotten out of jail and was trying to make it on her own.

"That was one of the worst times of my life, I didn't even have gas money to make it here," Kilgore said.

Sonja Chisolm runs Gracious Hands. The organization owns two houses in north Charlotte, each has room for at least five homeless women and their children.

"Maybe in a domestic violence situation, lost a job, ended up getting evicted, but 90% are homeless," Chisolm said.

Chisolm lays out the rules for her residents. They are required to get jobs and she requires them to save money. They also offer classes to find jobs and build life skills.

"Homelessness isn't going anywhere, anytime soon, it definitely takes the community," Chisolm said.

"Changed my life, she not only gave me the confidence to go fill out the application, but believe in myself," Kilgore said.

"There will be more places like Gracious Hands, that's what I believe because what's happening here makes so much sense," Gracious Hands volunteer Bree Burchinal said.

Tasha now works at the airport and has a place of her own, but says Gracious Hands will always feel like home.