'Tent City' residents ordered out but offered 90 days free in a hotel with support services

The county cites rat infestation for the order. In a video sent to Queen City Nerve, you can see more than a dozen rats scurry, as a tarp on the ground is pulled up.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers and county officials were on the ground in Uptown’s Tent City Wednesday, taking a tally, and looking to see how many would be interested in a free hotel stay.

This, after the county, issued an abatement order Tuesday ordering everyone to vacate the Encampments by Friday at 5 p.m. An Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order is a tool available to Public Health to require immediate action to protect the public’s health.

Mecklenburg County officials say they first received a complaint regarding the potential health issues at the Encampment in mid-January. Since then they say Mecklenburg County Public Health Environmental Health staff have worked with the City of Charlotte, the homeless provider community and the business owners to clean up the site and assure that it is safe for residents.

But those officials say conditions worsened significantly over last two weeks, and say a growing rodent infestation was recognized late last week. In cell phone video said to be taken in January, sent to Queen City Nerve, you can see more than a dozen rats scurry, as a tarp on the ground is pulled up.



“There they are,” you can hear a man on the video exclaim.

It’s these rats, which Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Director Gibbie Harris, said led her to issue a An Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order Tuesday.

“The second issue is for the broader community and the opportunity for these rats, these rodents to migrate into other parts of the community,” said Harris.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rodents spread over 35 diseases to humans, both directly by coming in contact with rat feces or urine and indirectly when a person is bit by a flea or mite, which has fed on an infected rodent.

Harris says living among them is a clear threat to public health.

So, what’s causing the infestation at the encampment? Experts say the leading cause of rat infestations is food. Walk around the encampment and you’ll see an abundance on the ground, from apple sauce cups to discarded leftovers.

County staff and community partners are at the North End Encampment to help connect ~150 residents with shelter and resources. Learn what's available to those residents and how to help » https://t.co/WD7qex49QN https://t.co/3jXCQtivcq — Mecklenburg County (@MeckCounty) February 17, 2021

A majority of the food, donations from the community, which some say has turned good intentions into a problem for those who now must vacate by Friday.

“It’s not only the homeless having to be responsible but we can’t create the mess for them and then cause them to get relocated,” says Heath Burchett, who leads Watchmen of the Streets, a non-profit helping homeless neighbors in a number of North Carolina communities, including Charlotte's Tent City.

“We are positioned to help make sure that everyone that is impacted by the abatement order has a safe place to go if they choose,” says Karen Pelletier, a business manager for Mecklenburg County Community Support Services.

Pelletier was on-site Wednesday distributing fliers to tent-city residents making them aware of the abatement order, and the options available to them.

She says the county is making 80 hotel rooms available for Encampment residents who will now be displaced. She says the rooms will be free for the next 90 days.

In addition to free meals and laundry services, Pelletier says there will also be staff on-site to support residents with everything from mental health services to substance abuse treatments to help finding more permanent housing.

“One of the things and why I am down here today is helping to kind of get a count, should we plan on 20 people or 120 people?” she says.

Once a headcount is determined, Pelletier says the county will be on-site offering free COVID-19 testing and says non-profits have stepped forward to offer free transportation to the hotel.

“If someone tests positive, we have a resource for them and we’ll help them get there to safely isolate or quarantine, but they’re not going to lose their spot at the hotel. We don’t want people to have to choose,” says Pelletier.

The county says the COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to all aged 65 and up who stay at the hotel.

Part of the abatement order mandates that the property owners clean up their properties so that rodent eradication can begin. The county says those properties include:

106 Tryon-Church Connector St Charlotte

921 N Tryon St Charlotte

N College St Charlotte

900 N College St Charlotte

928 N College St Charlotte

Embankment between I-277 and East and West 12th St Charlotte

945 N College St Charlotte

“Not everyone is going to want to come to shelter and that is their choice. They have the right to do that,” said Pelletier.

The county says they are currently counting to see how many of the estimated 150 residents of the encampment will take them up on the offer.

WCNC Charlotte also reached out Roof Above, who issued the following statement: