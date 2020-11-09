Quarter of people who apply for unemployment benefits are denied, but state reverses its decision for Charlotte woman

The Defenders team learned about 70 percent are approved for unemployment benefits, but roughly a quarter of people who file are deemed ineligible.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Defenders team learned about 70 percent North Carolina unemployment claims are approved, but roughly a quarter of people who file are deemed ineligible.

However, a Charlotte woman is now receiving thousands of dollars in benefits, after initially being denied. She contacted the Defenders team after seeing a previous story about someone else who had their benefits denied; in both cases, the state ultimately reversed its decision.

“Never give up,” said Nashelly Moronta, who received unemployment benefits after initially being denied.

For Moronta, the state’s initial decision led to overwhelming pain.

“I have so many things to pay for, sorry,” Moronta previously said as she was choking up.

Then Moronta had tears of joy just weeks later when the state reversed its decision and granted her benefits.

“It sounds gross, but I just wanted to cry and throw up at the same time, you’re just like ‘Whoa’,” said Moronta. “I've literally been fighting for so long and it actually came.”

Moronta was furloughed as a teaching assistant in May. In July, she received a letter from the state denying her benefits, which claimed she hadn’t been actually diagnosed with COVID-19. However, a Defenders investigation showed her co-workers who were furloughed from the same jobs at the same time were granted benefits.

“It was one week from the time I applied,” said her co-worker, Meredith Moore.

“It really shined a light on the fact that it was unjust and unfair,” said Moronta.

Just days after the Defenders investigation aired, Moronta got a call from Raleigh.

“I said, ‘Raleigh, oh my gosh I have to take this’,” Moronta said.

Then she checked her account for benefits.

"Just getting a lump sum of money, it was honestly crazy,” said Moronta.

As of September 10, more than 350,000 people, or roughly a quarter of those who’ve applied for benefits are deemed ineligible, according to state data.

However, Moronta’s case is raising questions about who’s denied and who’s granted benefits.

Travel agent Margaret Rosetti was also denied benefits at first, but then the state once again changed it’s determination after an earlier Defenders story aired.

“In less than 24 hours, everything was resolved,” Rosetti previously told WCNC Charlotte.

“I didn't really get a clear answer on why it said I was denied,” Moronta said.

Moronta is now sharing a message of hope for others dealing with the ups and downs.

“If you believe you deserve something to go out and fight for it,” Moronta said.

Moronta said since she received her benefits, she’s been able to pay off credit card debt and bills that were piling up.