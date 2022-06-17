Ada Jenkins Center hosts Juneteenth celebration

The community is invited to the Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson and the first 500 people to visit the welcome tent will receive a free lunch.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The Ada Jenkins Center will host a Juneteenth event on Saturday.

The free celebration will be filled with family fun activities including slam poetry, performances, a keynote address, music, dancing, shopping, food trucks, and more. The first 500 people to check-in at the welcome tent will receive a free lunch. Make sure to stop by the WCNC Charlotte tent to say hello while there.

The Ada Jenkins Center is located at 212 Gamble Street in Davidson and the event is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be misting stations.

"We're just going to be dancing, we'll have a DJ. It's just going to be a lot of fun," said Karen Martin, Ada Jenkins Center director of development.

Juneteenth, a holiday originating in Galveston, Texas in 1865. It is now recognized in North Carolina and 43 other states to celebrate the emancipation of African Americans.

Ada Jenkins was committed to education and community. The Ada Jenkins Center continues to live her legacy with services including adult and youth education, food pantry, case management and emergency financial support while funds are available.

WCNC Charlotte highlighting the good things the Ada Jenkins Center is doing to help those in the community. So far this year more than 800 people have obtained grocercies through their food pantry and 93 families have received COVID-related emergency financial assistance totaling more than $128,652.