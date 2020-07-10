‘It’s about relationships’ | Charlotte neighborhoods celebrate National Night Out

Organizers this year said the focus was on putting an end to gun violence and racism.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly a dozen neighborhoods all across Charlotte celebrated National Night Out Tuesday evening. It’s all a part of a partnership between the community and law enforcement to help make all neighborhoods a safer place.

Specifically in the Hidden Valley neighborhood, community members came together to call for an end to the growing gun violence and eliminate the prejudice and threat of racism.

“It’s about relationships,” National Night Out Chairperson Marjorie Parker said. “Relationships with the community and relationships with the officers.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers, members of the Charlotte Fire Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden and several MCSO deputies all made an appearance to offer their camaraderie and support.

“It’s being genuine,” Sheriff McFadden said. “It’s not from a table, it’s coming out — you can get a mask you can talk to the people.”

Due to #Covid19 they had to get creative with social distancing and decided to do a neighborhood parade @wcnc pic.twitter.com/pyf5WSi6Hf — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) October 6, 2020

But due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines this year, the National Night Out organizers had to get creative with their community outreach.

They chose to create a car parade riding throughout the Hidden Valley neighborhood, offering waves, goody bags, and positivity.