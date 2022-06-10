Charlotte nonprofit hosts hundreds of kids to introduce sport of baseball

Major League and Minor League teams across the country are hosting events in more than 150 communities this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of kids from the Charlotte community arrived Friday morning to the Tuckaseegee Dream Fields for an introduction to baseball.

The PLAYBALL clinic hosted by the Charlotte Knights, Knothole Foundation, Carolinas Metro Reds, and U Deserve a Chance Foundation was a chance for nearly 400 kids ages 5-12 to learn baseball instruction including running the bases, fielding and hitting.

WCNC Charlotte employees volunteered to help with the instruction.

The youth received a free wiffle ball set and lunch was provided.

The free clinic is part of Major League Baseball to encourage lovers of the sport to get outside and play. All 30 MLB teams and 120 minor-league teams will host events in their respective communties this weekend.

Carolinas Metro Reds is a nonprofit that makes baseball affordable for underserved and disadvantaged children from ages 4 to 18. Led by former MLB player Morris Madden, Carolinas Metro Reds helps kids reach their full potential by giving underprivileged kids a chance to play baseball. But they also provide academic and life skills development programming. They hope to help lead the way for every child to have equal opportunities to learn the game of baseball and become strong community stewards.

If you'd like to help out the Carolinas Metro Reds, you can donate money online. A single $50 donation supports one player for a full season in the program