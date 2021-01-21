Harris Teeter pledges to gift UNCC student pantry $100k over the next 10 years

Harris Teeter is now partnering with UNC Charlotte to support the Jamil Niner Student Pantry.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter and UNC Charlotte's Jamil Niner Student Pantry both have one thing in common.

“Food is such an important part in our community," Harris Teeter's Danna Robinson said.

Fighting hunger and raising awareness for food insecurity around the community also a priority.

In fact, it’s the foundation the Jamil Niner Student Pantry was built upon when its doors opened in October 2014.

But this pandemic's most popular food items like canned chicken, canned fruit, healthy cereal and oatmeal students who struggle with food insecurity rely on has been at an all-time low.

That’s because demand has been high.

Before the pandemic, the pantry served 80 to 90 students a week.

Since March 2020 that weekly number has increased to nearly 200 students using the campus resource for the first time.

But thanks to the recent $100,000 pledge over the next 10 years from Harris Teeter more students will be able to get the help they need.

“It’s so important that our students that are struggling from food insecurity can focus on their education not where their next meal is coming from," Robinson said.