Harris Teeter pharmacies in SC to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Harris Teeter pharmacies have been approved for limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible individuals.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Harris Teeter announced on Wednesday that it will distribute COVID-19 vaccines, when available, to pharmacies.

Harris Teeter pharmacies have been approved for limited COVID-19 vaccine distribution for eligible individuals through partnerships with federal and state health departments.

The vaccine will be administered across its 211 Pharmacy locations based on availability.

The no-cost vaccination will be available by appointment only for eligible individuals while supplies last. Information regarding availability and eligibility at Harris Teeter Pharmacies is available here.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine should check back often for updated information and eligibility criteria.

“Harris Teeter’s trusted Pharmacists remain committed to helping our patients and associates live healthier lives,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Our teams are working tirelessly to build a seamless process for patients to check vaccine availability and eligibility, schedule their appointments and ask questions about the vaccination process.”



South Carolina

Limited quantities will be available at select locations the week of Jan. 18

Current eligibility: Healthcare workers and seniors (70+)

Click here to schedule your appointment

North Carolina