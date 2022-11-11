3 ways to help fight hunger in the Charlotte area

The over $3 million in donations was a combined effort between Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports' fundraising efforts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers gathered at the Charlotte Greenville Center near Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday to participate in the Hendrick Hunger Heroes Drive.

Hendrick Automotive Group is in its 21st year of fighting hunger across the Charlotte area. As part of this year's service, volunteers from Hendrick Automotive Group and Hendrick Motorsports helped to distribute 1,500 meals to those facing hunger this holiday season.

Over 40 volunteers unloaded, sorted and distributed fresh turkeys and nutritious meal boxes to deserving families as part of the activities. Meals were delivered through volunteer drop-offs and at the Charlotte Greenville Center. Among those receiving meals were families of students within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.

Through its companywide donation drive that started in the fall of 2020, employees helped the company raise and donate more than $3 million to help neighbors in need. This money has gone to 27 partner food banks across the United States, including the recent $260,000 donation made to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The Second Harvest main warehouse is located only a few blocks away from the Charlotte Greenville Center.

That donation is a combination of internal fundraising efforts and Hendrick Automotive Group corporate gifts across five separate donation drives. Starting in September, employees from 94 dealerships, 21 collision centers, four accessories distributor installers and support offices participated in this year’s six-week-long Hendrick Hunger Heroes campaign.

Kay Carter, who has been the CEO of Second Harvest since 2004, explained the purpose of the organization is to provide a regional distribution warehouse and branches that supply food and grocery items to charitable agencies that assist people in need. The organization offers training, technical assistance and hunger education to partner agencies. Second Harvest serves a total of 24 counties: 14 counties in North Carolina and 10 counties in South Carolina.

There are three different ways to help:

Donate non-perishable food

Make a financial contribution

Volunteer