1 dies, 1 injured in shooting at north Charlotte park

CMPD is investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a park in north Charlotte has left one person dead and another person with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place on Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Fred Alexander Park on Griers Grove Road in north Charlotte.

Medic arrived and pronounced one person dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. A second person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has labeled this fatal shooting a homicide.

No further details have been released at this time. CMPD is expecting to release more information soon. This case remains under investigation.

