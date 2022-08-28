1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Rock Hill, police say

Officers said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman was also found with a gunshot wound to her arm, police said. She was taken by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been named by police at this time. Officers said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Rock Hill police for more information on the incident.

This homicide investigation remains active and ongoing.

