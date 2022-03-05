x
Crime

1 person dead following shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in Charlotte's Steele Creek area early Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded after they heard shots fired in the area along Hillgrove Lane near Steele Creek Road, police said.

Officers said they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, along with several casings in the parking lot.

The victim was pronounced dead inside an apartment at the scene by Medic, according to police.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

