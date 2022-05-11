2 shot, 1 dead in overnight shooting in Hickory, police say

Investigators found that two men were shot by a suspect or suspects that fired multiple rounds into their car.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured after being shot in a car in Hickory early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, officers responded to a call about a car that had driven off a road near Highland Avenue Northeast, not far from Ninth Avenue just before 3 a.m. The caller told police there were two males inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Police found the driver of a 2021 Kia Forte, 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, and the passenger, 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart injured from gunshot wounds.

Khalil Rhynhart died at the scene, according to police. Eric Rhynhart was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators found that Eric Rhynhart and Khalil Rhynhart were shot while traveling north on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard Southeast by a suspect or suspects that fired multiple rounds into their car.

Officers are working to identify suspects and determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov

