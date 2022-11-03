Masked teen stole car at gunpoint, led officers on chase in Rock Hill, police say

A 17-year-old is facing charges after police said he stole a woman's car at gunpoint at a Walmart in Rock Hill before leading officers on a chase Wednesday night.

Rock Hill police responded to a reported armed robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road a few minutes before 10 p.m. The victim told 911 that a masked suspect pulled out a handgun and stole her Toyota Camry before speeding away. The victim said the suspect turned right out of the parking lot onto Cherry Road before leaving her sight.

Responding officers spotted the vehicle on Cherry Road and attempted to stop the driver. The suspect refused to pull over, leading to a pursuit. The suspect, who hasn't been identified due to his age, stopped and ran from the car on Oakland Avenue, where he was taken into custody. A 9 mm pistol was recovered at the scene, according to Rock Hill investigators.

Police said the suspect is from North Carolina. He was charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, carrying a pistol unlawfully, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.