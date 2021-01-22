2 teenagers shot, killed after exchanging gunfire in Rowan County

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office determined that the shooting occurred in a driveway in the block 7700 Woodleaf Rd. around 3 a.m. Friday.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two teenagers exchange gunfire after a dispute, shooting and killing each other early morning Friday in Rowan County.

Salisbury Police responded to the Emergency Room at the Novant Medical Center located at 612 Mocksville Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Friday. Police said a teenager was dropped off at the ER Emergency Entrance suffering from a gunshot wound. After beginning an investigation on the gunshot victim, officers determined that the shooting had possibly happened somewhere in Rowan County. Officers said the person who transported the victim to the ER shared very few details about the shooting.

While investigating, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office determined that the shooting occurred in a driveway in the block 7700 Woodleaf Rd. in Woodleaf, NC. Deputies believe that the two teenagers met each other at the location with the intention of completing a financial transaction. The two teens got into the backseat of a vehicle parked in the driveway and after a dispute, the two teens exchanged gunfire. They were both being transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. One of the victims made it to the hospital.

The teen victim who was transported to Novant Medical Center was then prepared to be airlifted to another location for further treatment but later died from his injuries shortly after the helicopter took off, and was immediately returned to the hospital. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Jatice Wactor.

Rowan County Sheriffs said the second teen victim was located near the hospital. He died before reaching the hospital and was left on Grove St. The victim was identified as 16-year-old D’andra Scott.

Investigators were able to make connections between both of the deceased victims and believe the exchanged gunfire killed each other.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives continue to investigate this incident, and anyone with information is asked to call 704-216-8711 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.