HICKORY, N.C. — Three people are dead and a fourth person is injured and was transported for medical care after a shooting in Hickory on Monday, officials confirmed.

At this point in time, it's not clear if police have someone in custody.

Police have not released any further details on the incident. The identities of those involved have not been released, pending family notification.

