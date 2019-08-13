HICKORY, N.C. — Three people were killed and a fourth was seriously injured in an apparent double murder-suicide in Hickory Monday night, police said.

Hickory Police were called to a reported shooting off 17th Avenue NE around 9 o'clock. When officers got to the home, they found 32-year-old Roxanne Auton Mitchem in the front yard. She was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound on the scene.

When officers went inside, they found two other people dead from gunshot wounds. They were identified as 34-year-old Jessica Rose Fowler and her estranged husband, 37-year-old David Christopher Convington. Detectives said Covington died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A fourth victim ran from the apartment and was found on 16th Avenue Northeast, police said. He was rushed to a hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

Hickory Police said two children, both under the age of 10, were home at the time of the shooting. Both kids were not injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made in the case, which remains under investigation.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC: