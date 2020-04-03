CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the arrest was made sometime Wednesday morning. Police have not released any more information regarding the suspect.

The Brooks family released the following statement regarding the arrest:

“We are relieved to hear news that an arrest was made for the murder of Scott. We are hopeful the right person/persons will be held responsible for this horrific tragedy. We are grateful for the efforts of CMPD & our community that Scott loved”



Brooks was shot and killed shortly after arriving at the family-owned restaurant on December 9. According to the time stamp on the video, the suspects were at the restaurant just before 6 a.m. Detectives believe Brooks' killing stemmed from a robbery attempt. Police said Brooks was preparing to open the shop when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.

"The support we receive gets us through the grief," said David Brooks, Scott Brooks' brother. "It's not easy. It was my twin brother. I just hope...what we're doing today is going to help find and convict someone.

Brooks and his twin brother David ran the three-generation, family owned business that was started by their father, CT, in 1973. The cash-only restaurant is known for its burgers, hot dogs and chili.

"It hits home hard," one woman told NBC Charlotte, later adding, "It's sad what's going on in the city of Charlotte. It's like every day we lose another life to murder."

A GoFundMe memorial fund was made in honor of Scott Brooks. Proceeds will go toward funeral expenses and college funds for his son. As of January 8, $42,543 had been raised, far exceeding the $20,000 goal.

