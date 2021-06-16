Bessemer City Police have not provided many details on the investigation and it's unclear what happened.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There is a heavy police presence in Bessemer City, North Carolina, Wednesday afternoon.

Bessemer City Police haven't released any details about the investigation at this time. Multiple police vehicles were seen surrounding a yard along North 12th Street near East Florida Avenue.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.