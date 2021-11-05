Caldwell County couple charged in deadly shooting

A man and woman from Caldwell County are facing charges after a man was found shot to death in a home in Wilkes County on Oct. 29.

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man and woman from Caldwell County are facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside a home in Wilkes County, deputies said.

Wilkes County deputies were called to a report of a person being found dead at a home on Highway 268 near the Caldwell County line on Friday, Oct. 29. When deputies got to the home, they found Thomas Leslie Ferguson, 54, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators said Ferguson, who was from Lenoir, had been living at the address where he was found dead.

Wilkes County deputies charged Chasity Starr Davis, 35, with murder in connection with Ferguson's killing. William Hayes Coffey, 54, was charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Both suspects live in Lenoir.

Davis was also charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. Investigators alleged she stole Ferguson's Chrysler PT Cruiser from outside the home where he was found dead. She was taken into custody after deputies found her walking along Highway 268 near Ferguson's vehicle.

Wilkes County investigators have not disclosed any details between Ferguson's relationship with the suspects. No further details were released. Davis is being held with no bond on the murder charge. Coffey was given a $100,000 bond. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is assisting with the case.

