Man accused of shooting cops in Gastonia nightclub due in court

Allen Slaughter is one of two suspect accused of firing shots during a fight at the Remedies nightclub in Gastonia, injuring 6 people, including 2 officers.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — One of two men accused of opening fire and injuring six people, including two police officers, during a fight at a Gastonia nightclub last November is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Allen Slaughter was arrested after a shooting at the Remedies nightclub in Gastonia on Nov. 13, 2020. The Gastonia Police Department said two of its officers, Sgt. E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis, were off-duty and working security at the club when a fight broke out around 11 p.m. When officers went to break up the scuffle, shots rang out.

Six people were hurt, including both officers. All injuries were minor, according to investigators. Slaughter and Alonzo Lewis Hamilton were arrested and charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident. According to a search warrant, Hamilton and Slaughter got into a car and drove to the back of the club before responding officers blocked them from leaving. A K-9 officer found a pistol lying on the ground near some trees behind the building.

Both officers received $6,000 in donations that were collected by Sammy's Neighborhood Pub in Belmont and Webb Custom Kitchen in Gastonia. The owners of both businesses said they felt it was their duty to step in and help the injured officers.

"So many times we hear about these things happening to officers, and it's always someplace else and now it's close to home," John Bailey, the owner of Sammy's, said. "Once it hits home, we need to jump up and do something about it."

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the Gastonia Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 704-866-6880 or email at police@cityofgastonia.com or online at GastoniaPD.org.

