Live snake stolen during string of break-ins, police say

Investigators said one of the suspects confessed to multiple break-ins, including the theft of a live snake in Lincoln County.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two suspects have been charged in connection with a series of break-ins in Catawba and Lincoln counties, Lincoln County authorities said Friday.

Dustin Edward Thomas, of Lincolnton, and April Nicole Bain, of Iron Station, are both facing multiple charges connected to the alleged crime spree, which included the theft of a live snake from a home in Lincoln County.

Deputies said investigators received permission from the couple to search a home in Iron Station when they found several boxes of ammunition and guns hidden underneath a mattress. Those items were stolen during the Catawba County break-in and were seized by Catawba County officials.

Thomas also admitted to break-ins where a laptop and Ipad were stolen along with the guns. Investigators said Thomas also confessed to taking a live snake, TV, Sony PlayStation and other items from a home on Greenway Drive.

Thomas was charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possession of stolen goods, larceny, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was given a $90,000 bond in Lincoln County.

Bain was charged with breaking and entering, breaking into a building and larceny of a firearm. She is being held in Catawba County under a $25,000 bond.

No further information was provided by Lincoln County authorities.

