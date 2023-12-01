Charlotte crime in 2022: violent crime down, overall crime up

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings outlined the department's priorities for 2023 while looking back at crime trends from last year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's crime statistics for 2022 have been shared, showing that while the overall crime rate was up last year, violent crime has trended downward.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released its 2022 End-of-Year Report on Thursday, showing that overall crimes were up by 3%, with property crime also up 6%. However, an encouraging note from Chief Johnny Jennings highlighted a 5% decrease in violent crime last year. Still, Jennings promised CMPD would still fight to keep it down.

"A 5% decrease in violent crime is encouraging, but we will continue to remain laser-focused on deterring these serious offenses in 2023," said Jennings. "There will always be violent crime to fight. Recruiting will continue to be a challenge as it is across the country. But I am incredibly proud and grateful for the men and women of CMPD who answer the call to serve each and every day."

The department touted gun seizures as part of its successes in cutting down on violent crime; such seizures were up 8% in 2022, with more than 3,000 guns taken off of Charlotte's streets. Other highlights from CMPD included tackling reckless bike groups, street racing, illegal gambling, catalytic converter thefts, stolen vehicles, and more.

CMPD provided the following statistics comparing 2022 to 2021:

110 homicides in 2022, compared to 98 in 2021

7,178 violent crimes in 2022, compared to 7,589 in 2021

261 rapes in 2022, compared to 228 in 2021

1,996 residential burglaries in 2022, compared to 2,147 in 2021

10,367 larcenies from vehicles in 2022, compared to 10,510 in 2021

984 armed robberies in 2022, compared to 956 in 2021

2,067 commercial burglaries in 2022, compared to 1,603 in 2021

3,621 vehicle thefts in 2022, compared to 3,020 in 2021

32,335 property crimes in 2022, compared to 30,367 in 2021

149 arsons in 2022, compared to 131 in 2021

Beyond a focus on crime, CMPD is also working on recruitment and retention efforts to enhance the current workforce, focus on employee wellness and internal culture, and ensure officers have updated equipment and training.